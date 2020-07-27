WPRI Media

What We Do

BROADCAST TELEVISION

Our stations reach more viewers than any other station group in Rhode Island or Southeastern Massachusetts.

ONLINE/MOBILE ADVERTISING

We create immersive mobile experiences to drive conversions for your brand and reach your audience at every digital touchpoint.

OTT

We develop, activate and manage customized OTT campaigns for clients nationwide using advanced media tactics and platforms to increase ROI and audience engagement.

PRODUCTION SERVICES

Telling the story of your brand from a unique perspective using sight, sound, color, motion, and emotion.

OPTIMIZATION

Our media activation team monitors and implements real-time optimizations to ensure your campaign’s highest success.

CAMPAIGN STRATEGY

We tailor our media solutions to achieve your business goals.

REACHING YOUR TARGET

NEXSTAR DIGITAL

Local Presence, National Expertise.

A market leader in local advertising, we democratize advanced media for small-to-medium businesses nationwide. Our local media solutions and best-in-class suite of advertising products are fueled by industry-leading data providers and ad quality monitoring systems that drive meaningful business results.

NEXSTAR DIGITAL LOCAL SERVICES

First-Class Service for Every Campaign

Our dedicated team of experts develop custom digital marketing solutions that achieve your specific business goals and leverage advanced reporting tools to deliver robust campaign insights.

Account Executive, Strategic Planning, Account Management, Search & Social, Creative Services, Buying & Optimization

Data Science Insights

Each campaign starts from data — not from scratch — leveraging proprietary 1st-party data from our years in the industry to provide invaluable insight into your audience. Our O&O data is also incorporated into our buys for unique access to our audience traits.

Invalid Traffic-Free Billing

We leverage MOAT measurement tools to remove invalid traffic from billable impressions on our campaigns along with a variety of 3rd-party brand safety tools to ensure your ads are only running on safe content.

Guaranteed Brand Safety

Proprietary blacklists and whitelists are layered on all buys to protect campaigns from sites that receive high involved traffic or low viewability traffic. Our setup best practices are fluid, and evolve continuously as the industry changes.

Privacy Standard Compliant

Our team works year-round to stay on top of the latest trends and ensure that all technologies we partner with are in compliance with the top privacy standards in the industry.

