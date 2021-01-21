Who To Know: Century 21 Platinum – The Mercurio Group

Sherri Mercurio is a 2nd generation real estate broker who brings her passion and energy to every transaction.

Location: 641 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket, RI 02861

Contact: (401) 383-8873

Hours: Monday – Friday: 9AM – 5PM

Website: platinumc21.com

Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.