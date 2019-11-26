Who To Know: Rob Levine and Associates

Rob Levine is who to know at Rob Levine and Associates

You may know him as The Heavy Hitter, but do you know his story? Rob Levine turned his dream of helping people into a reality when he opened his personal injury law firm.

I tried to figure out where I could have the biggest impact in people’s lives. Because of my car accident and my injuries, I really was drawn towards personal injury law…” Rob Levine, Personal Injury Attorney

More about Rob Levine & Associates

Location: 544 Douglas Ave | Providence, RI 02908

Contact: 401-424-5213

Hours: Open 24 hours

Website: roblevine.com