Who To Know in Southeastern Mass.

Stories Trending Now
RI passes 3.5M coronavirus tests; 500 new positive cases, 2 deaths reported
Video
Mild, Breezy Afternoon; Widespread Rain Tonight
Video
'Trail of destruction': Warwick woman sentenced to 5 years in theft from godmother's law firm
Video
Report: 'Multi-system failure' following death of Fall River teen
Video
RI on track to open vaccines to all 16+ by April 19, maintains 90% average administration rate weekly
Video
Vaccine 101: Laying out the facts and dispelling the myths before you get the shot
Video
Honoring Black History: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
The Value of Home: How the pandemic has sent sales soaring and influenced buyers
Video
AP-NORC poll: Biden bolstered by strong marks on pandemic
France announces 3-week school closure, domestic travel ban
COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year
Video
RI passes 3.5M coronavirus tests; 500 new positive cases, 2 deaths reported
Video
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Video
Homebound COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
Video
WHO team urges patience after 1st look for origin of virus
NAACP New Bedford urging for more vaccine supply, outreach in communities of color
Video
North Attleboro schools had most new COVID-19 cases in Mass. this week
Video
Mass vaccination site in Massachusetts to ramp up doses to 7,000 a day
Video
Vaccine appointments available through independent pharmacies in RI
Video
RI sees upticks in weekly COVID-19 data; 338 new cases, 5 deaths reported
Video
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Recently released proposals would transform Crook Point Bridge into pedestrian pathway, park
Video
Tree-planting pilot program aims to make East Providence a little greener
Video
A look at the snow totals this season
3 local teens take past year experiences and express them through song
Video
Recently released proposals would transform Crook Point Bridge into pedestrian pathway, park
Video
Middle-schooler trades dog petting for profit to benefit local animal shelter
Video
Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57
Live long in sculpture: 20-foot art planned for Spock symbol
Rare Van Gogh masterpiece sells for $15.4 million in Paris
'No one should go through that': Patriots player helped stop assault in Arizona park
Video