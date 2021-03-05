WTK Production – RE Coogan Heating Inc.

RE Coogan Heating is known for providing their customers with professional, reliable, superior service in plumbing, heating, and cooling.

Location: 125 Dewey Ave, Warwick, RI 02886

Contact: (401) 732-6562

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8AM – 4:30PM

Website: recooganheating.com

Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.