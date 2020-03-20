Who To Know: LOPCO Contracting

Tom Lopatosky promises long-lasting, beautiful craftsmanship with LOPCO Contracting by combining the art of painting and the skill of repair.

More about LOPCO Contracting

Location: 1384 Hartford Avenue, Front Unit B, Johnston, RI 02919

Contact: 401-270-2664 | info@lopcocontracting.com

Hours: Mon-Fri- 7AM-5PM

Website: lopcocontracting.com

Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.