Who To Know: Kingston Turf Farms

Kingston Turf Farm is a family owned business with a rich history and a knowledgeable team that goes above and beyond to make your yard look amazing.

Location: 3720 S County Trail, West Kingston, RI

Contact: (800) 556-2466

Hours: Mon – Fri: 7:30AM – 4PM

Saturday: 7:30AM – 11AM

Website: kingstonturf.com

