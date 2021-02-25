Who To Know: American Deer Proofing

American Deer Proofing’s mission is to protect your property by using effective, eco-friendly repellents to eliminate deer, rabbits, ticks, and mosquitos.

Location: 567 Liberty Ln, West Kingston, RI 02892

Contact: (401) 792-8900

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8AM – 5PM

Website: deerproofing.com

