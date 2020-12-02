Who To Know: Viriditas Beautiful Skin Therapies

Since 2007, Viriditas Beautiful Skin Therapies has helped thousands achieve beautiful, healthy skin.
More about Viriditas Beautiful Skin Therapies
Location: 1 Richmond Square #215w, Providence, RI 02906
Contact: (401) 632-4444
Hours: Monday: 9AM – 3PM
Tues – Thurs: 9AM – 8PM
Friday: 10AM – 5PM
Saturday: 9AM – 2PM
Website: viriditasbeauty.com
Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.