Who To Know: O’Hara Senior Care Services

At a young age, Brendalee O’Hara became her son’s advocate. She used her experiences to create a senior care service that helps people live comfortably in their own homes.

More about O’Hara Senior Care Services

Location: 494 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914

Contact: (401) 345-1811

Hours: Mon – Fri: 9AM – 5PM

Website: oharaseniorcare.com

