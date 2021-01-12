Who To Know on WPRI.com

Who To Know: Malchar Chiropractic and Wellness Center

Healthcare
Malchar Chiropractic and Wellness Center brings an alternative approach to chiropractic care using their state of the art services, products, and therapies.

More about Malchar Chiropractic and Wellness Center

Location: 33 College Hill Rd #30C, Warwick, RI 02886

Contact: (401) 433-7075

Hours:  Monday & Thursday: 6AM – 5PM

Tuesday: 7:30AM – 6PM

Friday: 6AM – 10PM

Website: malcharchiropractic.com

