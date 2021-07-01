Who To Know: Koch Eye Associates and Eye Health Vision Centers

Dr. Corey Westerfeld is a vitreoretinal surgeon and the chief medical officer for Koch Eye Associates and Eye Health Vision Centers.
More about Koch Eye Associates
Locations: kocheye.com/find-a-location
Contact: 401-250-8740
Hours: Monday – Friday: 8AM – 5PM
Website: kocheye.com
More about Eye Health Vision Centers
Locations: eyehealthvision.com/find-a-location
Contact: 508-500-6939
Hours: Monday – Wednesday: 8AM – 6:30PM
Thursday – Friday: 8AM – 5PM
Website: eyehealthvision.com
Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.