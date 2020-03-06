Who To Know: Wave Federal Credit Union

Paul Archambault is Wave Federal Credit Union’s third CEO since opening its doors over 80 years ago. His focus is on helping people, both financially and within the community.

More about Wave FCU

Locations: wavefcu.org/locations

Contact: 401-781-1020

Hours: Mon – Wed: 9AM – 4PM

Thurs – Fri: 9AM – 5PM

Saturday: 9AM – 12PM

Website: wavefcu.org

Get to Know Paul Archambault

Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.