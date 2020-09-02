Who To Know: Sowa Financial Group

At Sowa Financial Group, Don and his daughter, Donna, have spent decades helping clients turn their retirement vision into a reality.
More about Sowa Financial Group
Location: 14 Breakneck Hill Rd #202, Lincoln, RI 02865
Contact: (401) 434-8090
Hours: Mon – Fri: 9AM – 5PM
Website: sowafinancial.com
Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.