Who To Know: Oak Leaf Wealth Management

At Oak Leaf Wealth Management, John and his daughter, Marja, truly listen to their clients. Their commited to offering comprehensive financial planning and superior investing strategies.

More about Oak Leaf Wealth Management

Location: 598 Great Rd, North Smithfield, RI 02896

Contact: (401) 765-1711

Website: oakleafwm.com

