Who To Know: The Wright Scoop

The Wright Scoop Creamery is Rhode Island’s only cow-to-cone ice cream. It’s made with the highest quality ingredients right from their own farm!
More about The Wright Scoop
Locations: 200 Woonsocket Hill Rd, North Smithfield, RI & 335 Water St, Warren, RI
Contact: (401) 238-1100
Hours: North Smithfield – Friday: 4PM – 8PM
Saturday & Sunday: 1:00PM – 8:00PM
Warren – Thurs-Sun: 11:30AM – 7PM
Website: thewrightscoopri.com
