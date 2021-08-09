Who To Know: Iggy’s Doughboys & Chowder House

Iggy’s is a family owned, Rhode Island dining landmark featuring fresh, delicious food and waterfront views.
More about Iggy’s Doughboys & Chowder House
Location: iggysri.com/locations
Contact: (401) 737-9459
Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 11AM – 9PM
Friday & Saturday: 11AM – 10PM
Website: iggysri.com
