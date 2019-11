George’s of Galilee is known for their fresh, local seafood. From the food, to the views, George’s is perfect for any occasion.

I’m trying to bring more of the fresh, sustainable, local, healthier options to your table… Yulia Kuzmina, General Manager & Executive Chef

More about George’s of Galilee

Location: 250 Sand Hill Cove Road, Port of Galilee, Rhode Island 02882

Contact: 401-783-2306

Hours: Sun – Thurs: 11 am – 9 pm

Fri-Sat: 11am – 10pm

Website: georgesofgalilee.com