Who To Know: WRIK Entertainment

SOUTH KINGSTOWN (R.I.) - Rhode Island's largest teachers union withdrew a motion for a temporary restraining order seeking to halt the South Kingstown school department from releasing documents as part of a sweeping records request.

The lawsuit had also named resident Nicole Solas, whose public records pursuit started with questions to an elementary school principal about what her child might be taught in kindergarten. Solas has since gained national notoriety, including several appearances on Fox News.