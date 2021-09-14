Who To Know: Thomsen Foodservice

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — When former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia heads to court next week for sentencing, federal prosecutors will seek to put him in prison for more than a decade, but he's hoping to spend less time behind bars.

On Monday, Correia's attorneys filed a memorandum asking the judge to sentence him to three years in prison plus probation and payment of restitution, saying their client deserves a shot at redemption.