Who To Know: Thomsen Foodservice

Thomsen Foodservice has been servicing independently owned and operated restaurants, diners, cafes, pubs, clubs and more since 1951.
More about Thomsen Foodservice
Location: 141 Narragansett Park Dr, Rumford, RI
Contact: (401) 431-2190
Hours: Monday – Friday: 8AM – 4:30PM
Saturday: 8AM – 12PM
Website: thomsenfoodservice.com
Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.