Freemasonry is a fraternity of men who are proud to be known as Masons. With over 20 lodges in Rhode Island, there are several opportunities to join the brotherhood.

More about the Grand Lodge of Rhode Island

Location: 222 Taunton Ave, East Providence, RI

Contact: (401) 435-4650

Hours: Mon – Friday: 8:30am – 4pm

Website: rimasons.org