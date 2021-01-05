Who To Know: Mobile Beacon

Mobile Beacon is dedicated to providing schools, libraries, and non-profits affordable internet to stay connected and better serve our world.

Location: 2419 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI 02919

Contact: (401) 934-0500 | service@mobilebeacon.org

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30AM – 5PM

Website: mobilebeacon.org

