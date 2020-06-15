Who To Know: Gyms Direct USA

Gyms Direct USA is a full service, top quality gym equipment company located right in Pawtucket, RI.

More about Gyms Direct USA

Location: 1110 Central Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02861

Contact: 401-475-1023 | Jose@gymsdirectusa.com

Hours: Mon-Fri – 9AM-5PM

Website: www.gymsdirectusa.com

Get to Know Jose Hernandez

Jose has 20 years of experience in the Commercial Fitness Equipment Industry. His extensive background consists of Commercial Fitness Equipment Sales, Delivery, Installation, Service and Reconditioning. His mission is to educate people to live a healthy and balanced lifestyle through exercise. His biggest challenge is overcoming his background and stereotypes, but he knows if you work hard, stay focused, and never lose the vision- that’s what will carry himself and others through their difficult times.

Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.