Who To Know: East Commerce Solutions

Ed Medeiros is the Founder & CEO of East Commerce Solutions. His goal is to provide exceptional customer service, and to always give back to his community.

More about East Commerce Solutions

Location: 22 Morris Ln, East Providence, RI 02914

Contact: (800) 527-5395

Hours: Mon – Fri: 8:30 AM – 7 PM

Saturday – 9 AM – 1 PM

Website: eastcommercesolutions.com

Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.