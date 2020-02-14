Who To Know: Dottie LeBeau, Food Safety Consultant

Dottie LeBeau is a food safety instructor who makes her classes fun and informative using her extensive knowledge from years in the health department.

More about Dottie LeBeau’s Food Safety Courses

Rhode Island Certification Classes: foodsafety-certification.com/rhode-island-certification-classes

Contact: 401-385-9040 | deejaylebeau@verizon.net

Website: foodsafety-certification.com

Get to Know Dottie LeBeau

Dottie LeBeau’s mission is to provide all food industry employees with the training and skills they need for safe food handling. She strives to be the brand all Rhode Islanders turn to for their food safety needs. Her goal is to expand her food safety courses, and increase accessibility by adding translators to the program.

Dottie is inspired by her returning students, whom she is always available to help. Her advice for someone starting a new business, endeavor, or career is, “Know your market and have a passion. The passion will keep you determined to succeed and will keep you motivated.”

Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.