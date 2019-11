Linda Baker is who to know at Baker Sign Works

Olivia Capraro sits down with Linda Baker, owner and president of Baker Sign Works. Linda explains why signs are so important for every business and how Baker’s custom work is different.

Since 2008, Baker Sign Works has served businesses and projects large and small in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

More about Baker Sign Works

Location: 75 Ferry Street, Unit 5 | Fall River, MA 02721

Contact: 508-674-6600 | info@bakersignworks.com

Hours: Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Website: bakersignworks.com