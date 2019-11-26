Who To Know: Spindle City Auto Glass

Rick Manuels is who to know at Spindle City Auto Glass

Servicing the community, dealerships and more, Spindle City Auto Glass has provided professional and friendly service since 1999.

Don’t let the name fool you… Spindle City Auto Glass does much more than just auto glass repair! From auto detailing to window tinting, Spindle City is your new one stop shop.

More about Spindle City Auto Glass

Location: 483 Bedford Street | Fall River, MA 02720

Contact: 877-699-7763

Hours: Mon – Fri: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sat: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Website: spindlecityautoglass.com