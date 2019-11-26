Who To Know: Spindle City Auto Glass

Automotive

Rick Manuels is who to know at Spindle City Auto Glass

Posted: / Updated:

Servicing the community, dealerships and more, Spindle City Auto Glass has provided professional and friendly service since 1999.

Don’t let the name fool you… Spindle City Auto Glass does much more than just auto glass repair! From auto detailing to window tinting, Spindle City is your new one stop shop.

More about Spindle City Auto Glass

Location: 483 Bedford Street | Fall River, MA 02720

Contact: 877-699-7763

Hours:  Mon – Fri: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Sat: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Website:  spindlecityautoglass.com

MORE WHO TO KNOW STORIES »

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com