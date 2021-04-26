Who To Know: E W Gardner Golf Cars

EW Gardner Golf Cars is Rhode Island’s largest E-Z-GO dealership. The team sells, rents, and services any and all golf cars.

Location: 247 Nooseneck Hill Rd, Exeter, RI 02822

Contact: (800) 435-2356

Hours: Mon – Sat: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Website: golfcarsne.com

Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.