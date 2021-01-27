Who To Know: Shaw Search Partners

With over 20 years of recruiting experience, Melissa Shaw teams up with clients and candidates to find the best fit.

Contact: (401) 419-5163 | melissa@shawsearch.com

Website: shawsearch.com

Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.