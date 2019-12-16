Who To Know: Local Business Section Coming Soon

This section is under construction.

Here’s how you/your business can be featured in this section of Who To Know:

“Who To Know” is an exclusive digital feature spotlighting leaders in our local business community. Find out how these “leaders” got to where they are…and what sets them apart from the rest.

From personal stories…to the secrets that drive their success, you’ll get a personal, inside look at featured businesses with “Who to Know”.

Become a business partner with “Who to Know”, exclusively on wpri.com. Here is what you will receive:

Professional Production of :90 Who to Know Business Feature

Who to Know feature on WPRI.com, the markets #1 news website

Your Video profile will in air in a commercial break in Eyewitness News on weekends

Your Video profile will air across WPRI, WNAC, CW Providence and MYRI-TV

And Much More…

Find out how your business can be featured on “Who to Know”! Reserve your complimentary phone consultation by clicking the button below: