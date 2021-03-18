Who To Know: New England Gold & Silver Jewelers

New England Gold & Silver Jewelers is dedicated to helping you celebrate your life’s special occasions.

Location: 1571 Newport Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02861

Contact: (401) 722-0466

Hours: Tues – Saturday: 10AM – 6PM

Website: newenglandgoldjewelry.com

Who to Know Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Who to Know section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Who to Know sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.