Reopening: Here’s what is open in Rhode Island and Massachusetts

Rhode Island and Massachusetts have laid out plans to gradually reopen their economies throughout the summer, which differ slightly from each other and other states’ plans.

Below is a quick guide to what’s open and what’s closed in the two states, along with details about restrictions and helpful links with more information about each activity.

PLEASE NOTE: The state mandates around each activity are changing often — sometimes daily — so check back for regular updates, as these lists will change accordingly.

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

Maps & Tracking COVID-19 in Rhode Island and Massachusetts (click on the map below)

More Interactive COVID-19 Data:

Real-time tracking coronavirus worldwide (Source: Johns Hopkins University & Medicine)

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465