ACI’s Medium Security facility placed on lockdown

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A fight between two inmates at the ACI in Cranston on Sunday prompted officials to place the Medium Security facility on lockdown.

J.R. Ventura, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Corrections, said one inmate was taken to the hospital to be treated for a wound. He was “conscious, alert and responsive” according to Ventura.

The other inmate is being questioned about the incident.

Ventura said “safety protocols were activated” as part of normal response procedures. An Eyewitness News crew on the scene could not visibly see the lockdown from the exterior.

The incident appears to be isolated, and all other staff and inmates inside the facility are safe, according to Ventura.

He said all visits have been canceled today only for Medium Security, but will resume as normal tomorrow.

Further inquiries about the incident were referred to Rhode Island State Police.