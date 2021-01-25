With some more snow on the way, here are some winter weather driving safety tips

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – More wintry weather is on the way across the area. Although it’s not a major storm, accumulating snow is expected.

Most areas will end up with a general 1 to 3 inches between late Tuesday through Wednesday night. The further south and east you are, the less snow you’ll see due to mixing.

Remember, it doesn’t take much snow to cause issues on the roadways. Sometimes just a coating or glaze of snow and ice can make roads slick so it’s important to keep these tips in mind.

The first one is to check your tires. If the treads are worn that may indicate a need to replace the tires. Also, make sure there is enough air in the tire and match the recommended PSI for your vehicle.

Remove any snow and ice from your car. For your safety and other motorists around you, flying snow and ice can be dangerous especially when traveling at high speeds.

Mirrors, lights, and windows should all be free and clear while driving.

Also, check your windshield wipers and free them of snow and ice that may have accumulated on them. If they leave marks or streaks its possible they may need to be replaced or cleaned.

Lastly, leave plenty of room between yourself and the cars around you. Avoid accelerating or braking abruptly and also give room between your car and any nearby snow plows.

If you feel your car start to skid, turn into the direction of the skin to regain control.

