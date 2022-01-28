With snowstorm approaching, some businesses opt to stay closed Saturday

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A major snowstorm is expected to hit Southern New England Saturday, leaving businesses to decide whether or not to keep their doors open.

Cassidy Braico, an assistant manager at Main Street Coffee in East Greenwich, tells 12 News that they plan on keeping their doors closed Saturday.

“Trying to get everyone in here in the morning would be a nightmare,” Braico said, referencing not only the staff, but the coffee shop’s regulars.

Braico said they’re also concerned about losing power during the storm, which is why they shifted their weekly routine.

“Normally Fridays we do our shopping,” Braico explained. “We’re not doing that [this week] because we have no idea what we are going to lose or be able to save.”

Restaurants aren’t the only businesses that will be impacted by the storm. Town Barber Shop on Main Street has also decided to close its doors Saturday.

Barber Nathan White said it’s highly unlikely that people will be interested in getting their haircuts this weekend.

“It’ll be a ghost town out there,” White said. “Weekends are usually busy with people coming in and out, but I think the snow is absolutely going to kill business.”

White said he’s concerned about the temporary closure because the barbershop lost a lot of business during the pandemic.

“It costs a lot,” White said. “It’s hard to make up too, because everyone’s staying home and not getting haircuts.”

Gov. Dan McKee issued a travel ban for Saturday starting at 8 a.m., and urged Rhode Islanders to stay off the roads as crews work to clear them of snow.

Anyone who still plans on venturing out Saturday should plan on calling their destination ahead of time to ensure they’re still open.