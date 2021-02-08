With more snow on the way, Southern New Englanders clean up from 2nd storm within a week

Winter Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders spent Monday digging out from yet another nor’easter.

It’s the second storm within a week to impact the area, with both dropping plowable snow from the south coast to the northwest suburbs.

Most saw snowfall totals range from 4-to-8 inches with some higher amounts in the far northwestern parts of Rhode Island.

If you’re a fan of the snow, the good news is we have some more on the way on Tuesday. It doesn’t look like a big storm, but still accumulating snow is likely.

The last two storms have provided so much snow that we’ve wiped away our deficit and are now actually above average for snowfall this season.

T.F. Green Airport has seen 25.40 inches of snow so far, which is 4 inches above normal.

Comparing this February to last February is already quite impressive. So far, we’ve seen almost 10.50 inches of snow. This time last year? We had zero inches.

The pattern continues to look cold and feature plenty of snow opportunities, so it’s safe to expect these numbers to continue to climb a bit.

You’re going to want to keep checking back with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates on our weekend forecast. Be sure to download our Pinpoint Weather App on your phone or tablet for all the latest updates.

Be sure to connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media:

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI
Twitter – smatregranoWPRI
Instagram – smatregrano

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams