With more snow on the way, Southern New Englanders clean up from 2nd storm within a week

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders spent Monday digging out from yet another nor’easter.

It’s the second storm within a week to impact the area, with both dropping plowable snow from the south coast to the northwest suburbs.

Most saw snowfall totals range from 4-to-8 inches with some higher amounts in the far northwestern parts of Rhode Island.

If you’re a fan of the snow, the good news is we have some more on the way on Tuesday. It doesn’t look like a big storm, but still accumulating snow is likely.

The last two storms have provided so much snow that we’ve wiped away our deficit and are now actually above average for snowfall this season.

T.F. Green Airport has seen 25.40 inches of snow so far, which is 4 inches above normal.

Comparing this February to last February is already quite impressive. So far, we’ve seen almost 10.50 inches of snow. This time last year? We had zero inches.

The pattern continues to look cold and feature plenty of snow opportunities, so it’s safe to expect these numbers to continue to climb a bit.

