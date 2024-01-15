PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is on the way, which could make for unsafe driving conditions on Tuesday.

Drivers are advised to take it slow and give themselves some extra travel time, particularly those commuting during the morning and evening rush hours.

What’s the Forecast?

A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for our area.

According to Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca, light snow is expected to arrive after midnight, then change over to sleet, freezing rain by noon, depending on location.

No more than a few inches of accumulations are expected, but untreated roadways will become slick toward dawn.

The evening commute may also be impacted before the snow showers end Tuesday night.

Download the free Pinpoint Weather App to receive weather information and alerts specific to your area.

What will the impacts be?

The main concern will be the road conditions, which could make for slow and slippery travel, especially in the early morning and evening hours.

Parking bans have already been issued for Cranston and Lincoln. Additional parking bans, along with any school delays or cancellations, will be posted through the Pinpoint Closing Network.

Be sure to check our online Flight Tracker tool for information on arrivals and departures at T.F. Green International Airport.