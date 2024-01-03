PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is gearing up for what will likely be the season’s first snowfall this weekend.

12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca expects “plowable snow” to fall late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The exact timing and snowfall amounts have not yet been determined.

This weekend’s storm will be the first time in 687 days that the state has seen significant snowfall.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) tells 12 News the state’s fleet of plow trucks are ready to hit the road and there are plenty of private vendors on standby.

Drivers are urged not to crowd the plow trucks or try to pass them, especially on the highways.

“Respect the plow trucks,” Pawtucket Public Works Director Chris Crawley said. “It’s very dangerous with the weather being so bad out there … We have big trucks and we can’t stop on a dime.”

The Washington Bridge closure will not impact snow removal efforts, according to RIDOT’s Charles St. Martin. He said clearing snow on the bypass lanes “will not be an issue.”

“Drivers will be able to pass over the bridge when plows are present,” he said.

St. Martin said RIDOT will have additional tow trucks on standby to quickly assist stranded drivers on the bridge throughout the duration of the storm.

With the storm arriving late Saturday night, impacts are expected to be minimal due to less traffic. Roadways will still be slick, however, and everyone should drive cautiously and reduce their speed while out and about.

The weekend storm could impact flights coming in and out of T.F. Green International Airport. Be sure to stay up to date on delays and cancelations by checking the WPRI.com Flight Tracker.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Links

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ski Report | Ocean & Bay | Solar Report | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings & Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App