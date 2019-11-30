Winter storm expected to impact travel across Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People living across Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts are preparing for the first winter storm of the season.

Our Pinpoint Weather Team has been tracking the evolution of the winter storm since early this week, telling us significant travel impacts will be felt Sunday afternoon and through Monday.

Those traveling outside of the northeast on Saturday will likely run into delays if heading to the Midwest or northern Great Plains.

If you happen to be traveling north or south along I-95 from Florida to Maine you are mostly in the clear. Outside of a few rain showers in the Carolinas.

Those with scheduled travel plans Sunday afternoon or Monday need to closely monitor for delays or cancelations at area airports.

The northeast’s major airports from New York City to Boston will be impacted by this winter storm. The major airports from the Mid-Atlantic to Atlanta will see rain as a cold front marches towards the coastline.

Come Tuesday, Southern New England will be left with a few minor rain & snow showers as the low-pressure system exits the region and moves out across the northern Atlantic Ocean.

Good news for those traveling beyond Tuesday — forecast models are indicating a rather quiet & dry stretch from Tuesday afternoon through Friday.

