PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Southern New Englanders get ready for the holiday weekend, a winter storm is moving into the area.

The Pinpoint Weather 12 team says the storm is going to impact the East Coast Thursday night into Friday, bringing strong, damaging winds and heavy rain.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for all of southeastern New England, with the potential for wind gusts to reach 65 mph, particularly closer to the coast, which could cause scattered power outages.

Rhode Island Energy said they have been planning all week, securing extra resources to prepare for potential power outages. Eversource in Massachusetts also has more than 400 line crews, hundreds of tree crews and additional resources to respond to the storm and potential outages.

“We started staffing up on Monday because again, we knew this was a regional event, but also because it’s going into the holidays,” said Craig Hallstrom, president of regional operations at Eversource.

A Coastal Flood Warning has also been issued for coastal communities across Southern New England.

The timing of the storm comes on the busiest travel day of the holiday season, with people across the country hitting the roads and the skies.

More than 7 million Americans are expected to fly between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA, and the Federal Aviation Administration says nearly a quarter of them will be doing so on Thursday alone.

Some major airlines have already sent notices to travelers warning them to prepare for possible delays and cancellations. United Airlines is monitoring the storm and will make adjustments as needed, while American Airlines said it’s operating with “all hands on deck” to ensure fliers get to where they’re going with minimal disruptions.

United, American, Delta and Southwest also offered to waive fees for people to change their flights.

For those driving, the roads will be wet and the wind will be whipping. While most of the rain is done around 4 p.m. on Friday, a brief change to a few snow showers is expected as a blast of cold air moves in.

Any wet spots on roadways could freeze over quickly, causing additional travel issues.