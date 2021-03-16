Winter ends this week, but could more snow be on the way?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday is the last full day of winter, but the season isn’t going down without a fight.

We’re tracking yet another round of potential snow which may not seem to be that big of a deal at first glance. However, it’s the timing of the wintry weather that could cause some issues, especially during the morning commute.

High pressure locked in to the north of New England will allow for cold air to be in place and continue to usher it in as the storm passes to our south. Overall, this is a pretty good setup if you want snow.

Now, given that we’re in mid-March and this storm isn’t all that strong, our entire area will see rain to start later Thursday night. The rain will continue overnight into the very early morning hours on Friday before changing over to snow.

Once the rain changes over to snow, it could be heavy at times, which will help it to accumulate on grassy surfaces and car tops.

Since the roads will already be wet, it will be harder for the snow to stick. However, if it falls at a decent enough clip, we could start to see some snow-covered roadways.

A slow and messy commute is possible Friday morning, so be sure to give yourself enough time to clean off your car and drive with caution.

As of Tuesday afternoon, this is what we’re looking at: generally lower amounts along and south of I-95. Higher amounts are possible well inland in parts of northern Connecticut as well as central Massachusetts.

Keep in mind, we’re still two to three days away from any potential snow with this system, so as always, things can and will change.

Let’s just hope this is winter’s last hurrah as we officially welcome in spring this weekend.

