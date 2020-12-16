Video: Where is the winter storm now?

Winter Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — A major winter storm has been making its way across the country, and it’s expected to bring significant snowfall and gusty winds to Southern New England Wednesday night into Thursday.

Severe Weather Alert: Major Winter Storm on the Way »

Currently, snowfall is spreading from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic with freezing rain in parts of North Carolina and southwest Virginia.

Snow, sleet, and rain will continue to increase while moving across the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast through the afternoon and overnight hours.

Below are videos of the storm passing through parts of the country:

The White House – Washington D.C.

Columbus, Ohio

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Video Now: St. Louis, Missouri

Video Now: Stocking up ahead of storm in Pennsylvania

Video Now: Storm preparations in Ohio

SIGN UP FOR WPRI.COM ALERTS: Severe Weather, Closings, E-news, & Breaking News Alerts »

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/15/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards