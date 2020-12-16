Video: Where is the winter storm now?

(WPRI) — A major winter storm has been making its way across the country, and it’s expected to bring significant snowfall and gusty winds to Southern New England Wednesday night into Thursday.

Severe Weather Alert: Major Winter Storm on the Way »

Currently, snowfall is spreading from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic with freezing rain in parts of North Carolina and southwest Virginia.

Snow, sleet, and rain will continue to increase while moving across the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast through the afternoon and overnight hours.

Below are videos of the storm passing through parts of the country:

The White House – Washington D.C.

Columbus, Ohio

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Video Now: St. Louis, Missouri

Video Now: Stocking up ahead of storm in Pennsylvania

Video Now: Storm preparations in Ohio