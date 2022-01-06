What’s the difference between a Winter Storm Watch and Warning?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The season’s first significant snowfall is on the way for Southern New England, and every part of the area is under some type of winter weather alert.

Here’s a look at what our alert map looks like for the storm, but often times, we do see all three weather alerts at once in different areas:

Now, you’re probably saying, “I’m under a winter weather alert, but what does it mean exactly?”

Each alert has specific criteria that must be met in order for the alert to be issued.

Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Storm Watch

Winter Storm Warning

