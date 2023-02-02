EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Extreme winter weather can spell trouble for your car and your commute. Drivers are encouraged to keep their vehicles stocked with emergency supplies before hitting the road during adverse conditions.

Here’s what to stock in your car for a winter emergency, according to the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency:

Blankets

Bright cloth to use as a flag

Can and waterproof matches (to melt snow for drinking water)

First-aid kit

Flashlight with extra batteries

High-calorie, non-perishable foods (dried fruits, nuts, canned food)

Jumper cables

Medications

Non-electric can opener

Pocket knife

Sand for generating traction

Shovel

Tire chains or traction mats

Tool kit (pliers, wrench, screwdriver)

Tow rope

Warm clothing

Water

Windshield scraper

In addition to having an emergency kit, drivers should ensure their tires have enough tread and are properly inflated. AAA also suggests keeping gas tanks at least half full and not using cruise control during slippery road conditions.