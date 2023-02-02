EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Extreme winter weather can spell trouble for your car and your commute. Drivers are encouraged to keep their vehicles stocked with emergency supplies before hitting the road during adverse conditions.
Here’s what to stock in your car for a winter emergency, according to the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency:
- Blankets
- Bright cloth to use as a flag
- Can and waterproof matches (to melt snow for drinking water)
- First-aid kit
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- High-calorie, non-perishable foods (dried fruits, nuts, canned food)
- Jumper cables
- Medications
- Non-electric can opener
- Pocket knife
- Sand for generating traction
- Shovel
- Tire chains or traction mats
- Tool kit (pliers, wrench, screwdriver)
- Tow rope
- Warm clothing
- Water
- Windshield scraper
In addition to having an emergency kit, drivers should ensure their tires have enough tread and are properly inflated. AAA also suggests keeping gas tanks at least half full and not using cruise control during slippery road conditions.
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App