EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While we haven’t seen much this winter by way of snow, there’s always a chance that Southern New England gets hit late in the season.

Providence has gotten 11.5″ of snow so far this winter, which is nearly 20″ below normal.

So what are the biggest winter storms to hit our area in the month of March?

Still atop the list is the April Fool’s Day storm that dropped 18″ of snow in Providence almost 26 years ago, with some nearby cities and towns seeing more than two feet.

Some of those storms contributed to the snowiest months of March on record.

March 1956 ranks the snowiest, with nearly 32″ total. Nearly half of that came from the March 19 storm.

In 1916, Providence saw 19.1″ of snowfall, making it the fifth snowiest March on record. During that month, there were 17 days when at least a trace of snow was measured. The highest daily snowfall was 4″ and there was a stretch of eight days in a row with snow from March 2 through March 10.

March 2023 is only about a week old, but we’ve seen some measurable snowfall, with Providence picking up a little more than a half-inch.

As for what the rest of March has in store, only time will tell.