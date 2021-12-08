‘We’re going to use this as a trial run’: RI communities prepare for winter during first snowfall of the season

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though Rhode Island is only expected to receive a coating of snow Wednesday evening, cities and towns across the region are using the first official snowfall of the season as a test-run for the winter ahead.

Meteorologist Tony Petrarca says communities won’t need to fire up their snowplows for this passing storm, but several cities and towns are putting out the call for plow drivers.

Eric Hindinger, the engineering program manager for the Warwick Department of Public Works, tells 12 News the city is offering additional incentives this year to ensure they have enough drivers to clear the roadways.

“The city has always had an incentive program … where we would pay the plow drivers a certain amount of money if they stay with us for an entire season,” Hindinger explained.

Hindinger said Mayor Frank Picozzi has since upped that incentive from $1,000 to $1,500.

“Last year, we had a manpower problem,” Picozzi said. “So, I took a plow over and I don’t get overtime.”

The city is also adjusting snowplow driver’s pay rates to stay competitive with other communities.

Hindinger said even though they’re still looking for plow drivers, their fleet of trucks is ready to hit the road when necessary.

“Right now, if we were to get a plowable event, we would be in good shape,” Hindinger said. “It would be a little bit of a struggle, but for the most part we are in good shape.”

As for Wednesday’s wintry mix, Hindinger said their salt and sand pile is well stocked for the season and they have sanders on standby.

“We’re going to use this as a trial run,” he said, adding that the city also plans on adding more salt to their mixture to prevent the sand from clogging storm drains.

Meanwhile in Providence, Mayor Jorge Elorza said the city’s fleet of plows and trucks are prepared for the season, and they plan on calling in outside contractors to assist with clearing snow during larger storms.

Elorza said the city started reaching out to outside contractors in August and have around 50 drivers available.

Courtesy: RI DEM

“We’ll be ready for whatever comes our way,” he said.

While communities are making their own preparations, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding homeowners, businesses and community groups to designate snow collection sites for the season.

Snow removed from roadways, parking lots, sidewalks and driveways is typically contaminated with road salt, sand, litter and other debris, according to the DEM.

The DEM suggests choosing a collection site that’s far away from any nearby waterbodies or wetlands to minimize the impacts on public health and the environment.