PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With record-low temperatures expected this coming weekend, Rhode Island is making an effort to keep all residents warm.

Gov. Dan McKee tweeted that the Department of Housing has implemented its emergency weather policy to give more support to homeless shelters.

Anyone who needs temporary shelter from the cold can also find it at community centers, libraries, and public safety buildings across the state.

A full list of available warming centers in every Rhode Island city and town is available on the Emergency Management Agency’s website.

Fall River officials also announced that shelters and warming centers will be available in their city.

The First Step Inn, located at 134 Durfee St. within the Spindle City Church, said it’s prepared to accommodate anyone seeking shelter from the cold. Those seeking placement overnight should call (508) 679-8001 or (508) 974-9972.

A drop-in warming center will also be available at Christ the Rock Church at 414 Rock St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Pinpoint Weather 12 Team says a Wild Chill Warning will be in effect for our whole area from 10 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills will likely range from -20 to -30, and actual air temperatures will drop to -4 by dawn on Saturday, breaking a 105-year-old record for Feb. 4.

Anyone who needs assistance with heating payments, access to food or other necessities, call the United Way hotline at 211.