Warming centers open across RI due to frigid temperatures

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Emergency management (RIEMA) says warming centers are being set up in many cities and towns with wind chills around or below zero for much of Friday.

Anyone who needs temporary shelter from the cold can find it at community centers, libraries and public safety buildings.

The Pinpoint Weather Team says very cold temperatures combined with increasing winds will create wind chills well below zero at times.

Wind chill forecast goes barely above zero this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/PG7REKkNvn — Pete Mangione (@PeteMangione) January 29, 2021

At 8 a.m. Friday, temperatures at T.F. Green Airport dropped to 9° which is the coldest it has been in about a year.

RIEMA says if you ever need additional assistance, from heat payments to food access the United Way hotline is available by calling 211.