EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Significant snow has fallen across New England for the first time in nearly two years.
12 News crew has you covered with visuals from North Kingstown to Westport.
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Significant snow has fallen across New England for the first time in nearly two years.
12 News crew has you covered with visuals from North Kingstown to Westport.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
❄️ SKI REPORT: New England forecast and resort conditions »