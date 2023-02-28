PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A winter storm has brought several inches of snow to our area and made for potentially treacherous road conditions.

Plows are out working to clear the main roads, but snow-covered side roads may be tough to traverse. Drivers are urged to take it slow and give themselves plenty of travel time.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo checks in from Breaking News One with a look at the current conditions.

This story will be updated with new video throughout the morning.

Below are earlier updates from Breaking News One: